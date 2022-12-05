The son of a parish priest has been found not guilty of raping a teenager at a park in Cardiff.

Simeon Greenaway-Robbins, 20, was charged in relation to an incident in Bute Park on 10 November 2020.

The rugby referee from Caerphilly said the sex between himself and the complainant was consensual.

He was accused of pushing the victim to the ground as she entered Bute park and ripping the bottoms off before raping her. Credit: Media Wales

At Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, Mr Greenaway-Robbins was found not guilty of two counts of rape.

He had previously told his friend that he "would not be accused of something he didn't do".

Judge Neil Bidder KC thanked jurors for the care they had shown in reaching their verdicts.

At the trial, the court heard how the victim claimed Greenaway-Robbins tried to kiss her near Cardiff Central railway station and on his second attempt she relented.

Prosecutor James Wilson told the jury they could be sure of three things; the victim's clothing was damaged by Greenaway-Robbins; she had received injuries to her face, neck and breasts which had been caused by the defendant; and within minutes of the alleged rape she made complaints to others.

He said the defendant's claim that the sex was consensual and instigated by the victim was "inconsistent" with the aggression used to rip her clothes and the injuries caused, including extensive marks to her neck and bite marks to her cheek and breasts.

Defence barrister, David Elias KC, asked the jury to consider Greenaway-Robbins' assertion that the victim had given him consensual oral sex, which was consistent with the mud found on her knees.

He said the defendant and the victim were in the park for between 40 and 50 minutes, which was inconsistent with the victim's account.

He also referred to CCTV footage which showed Greenaway-Robbins and the victim kissing twice before going their separate ways.

The paediatric nursing student was told by Judge Neil Bidder KC that he was discharged and may leave the dock.

