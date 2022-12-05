Wrexham AFC co-owner, Rob McElhenney, has promised to match the donations raised by a north Wales hotel to help out a local food bank in the area.

The vow came in response to a tweet posted by Wayne Jones, who owns the Turf Hotel, which read: "Sadly we will not be opening this year to feed the homeless.

"However I will be donating my entire weeks profits from Monday December 19th to December 24th to Wrexham food bank and other local charities.

"Anyone wishing to donate and help is very welcome to. Times seem bleak at the moment so it's vital we all stick together and do what we can."

Responding to the tweet, McElhenney promised: "And we’ll double it. Drink up everyone!"

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took over Wrexham AFC in February 2021.

It's not the first time a helping hand has been offered to the local food bank. In December 2020, both Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds made a "generous financial donation" to Wrexham Foodbank in the run up to Christmas, which it said would "enable us to continue to distribute food and toiletries and give help to local people in crisis."

The Turf Hotel is located on the corner of Wrexham AFC's Racecourse Ground on Mold Road, whilst its pub is renowned for celebrating the club and hosting fans during games.

Hotel owner Jones is a Wrexham supporter himself and featured in McElhenney and Reynolds' "Welcome to Wrexham" series.

The Hollywood duo have become household names in Wrexham following their takeover of the club in February 2021 and have shown their love for the community a number of times over the past 20 months.

Back in April 2022, the pair promised a former Wrexham player with dementia tickets to the FA Trophy final in Wembley.

The 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star also donated £6,000 to a life-long Wrexham fan with cerebral palsy whose family had been fundraising to buy a bath so he could be washed easier at his home.