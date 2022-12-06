A driver high on cocaine used his van as "a battering ram" to reverse into a police car while being tasered.

Dino Price, 22, from Rumney, Cardiff, sped through residential streets in Caerphilly at 80mph and caused more than £40,000 worth of damage, writing off the police car in the process.

He was initially spotted driving dangerously by an unmarked police car at around 7.20pm on 30 August as he dangerously overtook a vehicle.

However, he ignored their signals for him to pull over, even when they put their lights on.

Driving his father's Ford Transit, he mounted the curb to overtake a vehicle going through Llanhilleth.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Price caused more than £40,000 worth of damage Credit: Media Wales

During a sentencing hearing, Cardiff Crown Court heard police turned off their blue lights to take the pressure off Price, although this did little to get him to slow down.

It was only when he reached a dead end in the village of Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, that he was forced to stop.

It was at this point he used the van to reverse into the police car, trying to get onto a side road to drive away.

Thankfully both officers had left the car before it was hit.

One of the officers managed to open the door of the van and tasered Price, but this had no effect on him as he kept ramming the police car, damaging two other cars as he did so.

Having eventually pushed the police car far enough, he managed to escape onto the side road.

The van was discovered nearby about half an hour later, and Price was found shortly afterwards.

Price had driven through residential areas at 80mph as police tried to stop him Credit: Media Wales

When he was arrested, he said "I shouldn't have done what happened" and asked how the officers were.

Prosecutor Gareth James said the police officers involved had been left fearing for their lives during the incident, and said they could have been "seriously injured" if they had not got out of the car.

He added: "One of the officers said they feel lucky to escape with a sore wrist while trying to open the van door."

In his police interview Price denied the offences but later pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage, dangerous driving and driving without a licence and insurance.

Defending, Jac Brown said his client was addicted to cocaine and alcohol at the time and had panicked he was going to be caught under the influence. Prior to the offence, Price had attempted to get clean as his family were financially dependent on him.

Price was sentenced to 12 months in prison, as well as being disqualified from driving for three years and three months.

