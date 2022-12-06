Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth talks through what to expect over the coming days

A yellow warning for ice has been issued covering the whole of Wales.

It comes into force at midnight on Thursday and runs until 6pm the same day.

ITV Wales weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth said Thursday's overnight temperature is expected to be -7 degrees celsius which could cause "life-threatening conditions."

Last week, Public Health Wales issued advice on how warm homes should be to keep people healthy.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is warning that some people may be injured from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Drivers are being urged to expect longer journeys while there could be disruption to buses and train services.

It comes as new research found cold indoor temperatures are linked to poor health.

Temperatures of 18°C or below at home were associated with negative effects on health, Public Health Wales said.

How cold is too cold?

Below 13° - If your home is this cold, it may increase your blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease.

14-15° - If your home is this cold, you may be diminishing your resistance to respiratory diseases.

18° - This is the recommended night time bedroom temperature. Welsh Government currently advises households to set temperatures to 18°C in rooms excluding the living room for 9 hours in every 24-hour period on weekdays, and 16 hours in a 24-hour period on weekends.

19-21° - This is the recommended daytime temperature range for occupied rooms. The Welsh Government currently advises households to set temperatures to 21°C in the living room for 9 hours in every 24-hour period on weekdays, and 16 hours in a 24-hour period on weekends.

24-27º - This is considered to be too warm and can put babies and young children at risk.

For households with vulnerable people, the recommendations are 23°C in the living room and 18°C in other rooms achieved for 16 hours in a 24-hour period.