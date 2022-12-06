Play Brightcove video

A major building fire, which closed a road in Bangor on Monday evening, was said to be a "deliberate ignition", the fire service has confirmed.

The blaze was ignited on Station Road, shortly before 8.55pm, as police urged people to stay away.

Three fire engines, two from Bangor and one from Menai Bridge and an aerial ladder platform, also from Bangor, tackled the fire, as flames and smoke consumed the structure.

North Wales Police put out a statement on social media which said: "Due to an ongoing fire on Holyhead Road in Bangor the road is closed from the Bangor Train Station to Morrisons.

"Please avoid the area if possible. The road will be closed for quite a while."

The fire was out by 11.55pm and the road reopened at 12.15am, although motorists were being advised to pass with care, as firefighting equipment remained in the road.

The building was destroyed by the blaze and a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said, the cause was "deliberate ignition", following an investigation.

Nobody was injured in the incident.