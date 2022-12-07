Wales is bracing itself for an ice cold snap, with temperatures across the UK predicted to sink as low as -10C overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, England's east coast, northern Scotland and the Western Isles.

People are being warned to expect icy patches on roads and pavements, and there could be travel delays.

The yellow warning is in place from 17:00 on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday for all 22 local authority areas in Wales.

A second warning will be in place until 12:00 on Friday which covers much of west, mid and north Wales.

The Met Office said on Twitter: "If you haven't already, it's time to dig out the winter hats, gloves and scarves - as Wednesday is looking cold."

Arctic air, dubbed the Troll of Trondheim, will quickly move south during Wednesday, leaving most of the country in its grip by Thursday morning.

People should expect snow showers and ice to cause travel disruption and a risk of slippery surfaces.

Warnings will remain in place until Thursday afternoon, but the cold weather will not begin to shift until early next week.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "We are in this pattern for seven days at least.

"We could see it continue for a while longer, there's uncertainty in the evolution and how long it will last.

"However, the pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow."

What to expect

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

ITV Wales weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth said Thursday's overnight temperature is expected to be -7C, which could cause "life-threatening conditions."

Last week, Public Health Wales issued advice on how warm homes should be to keep people healthy.