A man has been arrested following two "dog attacks" which saw one dog killed and another injured in Newport.

Police are investigating two separate incidents reported on the morning of Saturday, December 3.

In the first incident, a Jack Russell terrier was injured after reportedly being attacked by two large dogs on Thirlmere Place at around 10.50am.Shortly afterwards, at around 11:10am, a second dog - a Patterjack terrier - was also reportedly attacked by two large dogs on nearby Caerleon Road. The animal later died of its injuries.

A 24-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and has been released on police bail, Gwent Police said on Wednesday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200407003.

Police appeal

"A 24-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and has been released on police bail. Anyone with information can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200407003 with any details. If you have concerns about dogs dangerously out of control, we'd urge you to report it to us, either by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media. In an emergency always call 999."