Two children are in hospital and more than 20 are ill following a Strep A outbreak at a primary school, a local councillor has said.

Councillor Glynog Davies said around two dozen children at Brynaman Primary School in Carmarthenshire were suffering from the bacterial infection.

Speaking at a council meeting on Wednesday, Cllr Davies said two of the children were taken to hospital after becoming unwell, with one transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Nine children across the UK are now confirmed to have died after being infected by the bacteria, including a pupil from Victoria Primary School in Penarth.

Cllr Davies said: "It is very important that we raise awareness. If there are two or more cases in a 10-day period in a school, the school would have to notify the health protection team for further guidance."

Cllr Davies urged people to wash their hands frequently and to cover their face when coughing.

Strep A is a bacterium which can colonise the throat, skin and anogenital tract. It causes a diverse range of skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract infections.

Strep A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be extremely serious, but is treatable.

A high temperature can be one of the symptoms of a Strep A infection. Credit: PA

It can cause a range of different illness, but tends to begin with a few typical symptoms. These include: a rash, a sore throat, flushed cheeks, swollen tongue, severe muscle aches, high temperature, localised muscle tenderness and redness at the site of a wound.

It is spread through coughs and sneezes with cases most common during the winter period.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause serious and life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

Those with symptoms are advised to seek medical treatment immediately.

ITV News has approached Public Health Wales and Bryanaman Primary School for comment.

