Scarlet fever cases have more than trebled in the last three weeks, latest figures in Wales show, following concerns over the rising number of deaths from strep A.

There was a rise in reported infections from 39 to 150 in just three weeks as at least fifteen children are reported to have lost their lives in England - and two more in Northern Ireland and Wales - after being infected by an invasive form of strep A.

Although scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, it is highly infectious and in very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause strep A - which can be life-threatening.

Hanna Roap, a primary school pupil from Penarth, is just one of those known to have died after being infected with the disease.

Group A strep bacteria usually affects fewer than 20 children in Wales each year, according to Public Health Wales. On Wednesday, an outbreak of scarlet fever at a school in Carmarthenshire was confirmed.

Parents are being urged to look out for symptoms in their child, which include a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness but it is highly infectious and can sometimes cause strep A. Credit: PA

How many cases were there in previous years?

Public Health Wales said there were 1,512 reported cases of scarlet fever between January and October 2022, across the UK.

That was compared to 948 in the same period in 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, where there was decreased exposure among children due to various coronavirus lockdown restrictions, there were 442 and 183 cases respectively.

Symptoms of scarlet fever:

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Red rash typically on the chest and stomach

Face can be flushed red but pale around the mouth

Dr Graham Brown from Public Health Wales said that whilst he understands the worry of parents, scarlet fever remains rare and if infected, the majority of children will recover.

Vigilance

Despite reassurances, health experts are asking parents to be vigilant as Dr Brown explained that some children with cold and flu like symptoms may be experiencing some of the early symptoms of scarlet fever.

He said: "These children will go on to develop scarlet fever specific symptoms, including a fine pink-red rash that feels like sandpaper to touch, and parents should contact their GP."

Dr Brown added that although scarlet fever is concerning, it is "usually a mild illness, from which most children will recover without complications, especially if the condition is properly treated with antibiotics."

Parents who suspect their child has symptoms of scarlet fever are advised that they should: