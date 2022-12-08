King Charles III and the Queen Consort will visit Wales on Friday - their second visit to the country since he became king.

They are due to visit Wrexham in north Wales to attend a celebration of it becoming a city.

The town officially became a city on 1 September of this year Credit: PA

Wrexham officially was pronounced a city in September and became the seventh city in Wales joining Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Bangor, St Davids and St Asaph.

The competition to receive civic honours was last run 10 years ago to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, when St Asaph was honoured with city status.

Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will attend a service at St Giles' Church where The King will formally mark the conferral of City status on Wrexham and make a short speech.

It will be the couple's second visit to Wales following the death of the Queen in September.

Charles meeting young schoolchildren during his last visit to Wales in September Credit: PA

Charles returned to the country after serving for 64 years as the Prince of Wales where he visited Cardiff including Llandaff Cathedral, the Welsh Parliament, and then Cardiff Castle.

A service was held at Llandaff Cathedral following the death of Her Majesty The Queen Credit: PA

It comes as the royal family were bracing themselves for bombshells following the release of the first volume of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala in New York Credit: PA

The first episode documents how the Duchess of Sussex claimed the time around their engagement was an "orchestrated reality show".

Amongst a series of other claims made by the couple, Meghan added their engagement interview was "rehearsed".

Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background which said: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.

“All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

It also comes as the first coins bearing the official effigy of the King started appearing in circulation in post offices around the UK.

The King’s portrait will first appear on a 50p, with the reverse, or “tails” side of the coin, commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.