A paedophile who sexually assaulted four children will be 100-years-old by the time he will be eligible for release.

Keith Edmonds, 86, committed sex offences against children over a 14-year period. He denied the abuse but was found guilty of 11 counts of assault following a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Edmonds, of Rhiw'r Ddar, Taffs Well, was convicted of eight counts of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13 and assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

The judge condemned the defendant's lack of remorse after he accused his victims of 'lying'.

Speaking at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Michael Fitton KC said: "You were convicted of a series of serious sexual offences against victims who were all young children at the time.

"On a number of occasions you committed acts of abuse in relation to each of them. They trusted you because of your manner, friendly bearing and the way you publicly conducted yourself.

"You accused them of dishonesty and of deceit and at the start of proceedings you made a remark which indicated your lack of respect.

"There's not a shred of remorse in any way on your part."

One of his victims told the court how the defendant's abuse had impacted his life.

"My teenage years were stolen from me. I neglected myself and was frustrated had how life started for me and it almost destroyed me.

"I have dedicated myself to supporting others making sure they are safe and not in any harm. I generally do believe this is a result of what I've been through. The overwhelming emotion about what happened to me hits me at different times causing me anger, upset and self hate.

"It's caused me to have difficulties in many areas of my life, especially for holding down relationships with friends and partners.

"It's something I will have to live with for the rest of my life. It truly destroyed me and I wish I could take the pain away. I pray with all my heart this will not happen again but unfortunately it will because there are evil people out there who do unspeakable things.

"I hope people will come forward and not blame themselves for years as I did."

Another of Edmonds' victims said they turned to drugs to block out the memory of the abuse, which made them hate themselves and left them feeling disgusted.

A third victim said "It's all down to one individual, Keith Edmonds. He deprived me of a happy childhood and stripped me of self worth."

The fourth victim said they didn't know what the defendant was doing was wrong when they were a child.

They added: "I want justice and for Keith to pay for what he did to me."

Edmonds was sentenced to a total of 21 years' imprisonment. He will serve two thirds of the sentence before he is considered for parole and will serve an additional two years on licence following his release.

He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and sex offender notification requirements indefinitely.