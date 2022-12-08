The word most commonly associated with the Welsh accent is 'home', a survey has revealed.

ITV Wales' Sharp End programme asked the public what words come to mind when they hear the Welsh accent.

It comes after research found almost half of employees have had their accent mocked, criticised or singled out in a social setting.

The Sutton Trust’s Speaking Up report also found a quarter of people said this treatment has taken place in a work situation.

The Welsh accent conjured up many positive words by those polled.

But people in Wales have proven to be proud of the nation's accent, associating it with "home", saying it's "beautiful", "lovely" and even "musical".

Many also called the accent "lush", "nice", "strong" and "lyrical".

Of those polled in Wales, the majority found that their accent bared no impact on their careers.

14% Positive impact

12% Negative impact

67% No impact

8% Don't know

More than 1,000 who live in Wales were polled, with a representative spread of ages above 16, gender and social background.

Nine people polled described the Welsh accent as "awful" and eight people said it sounds "thick".

Of those polled, the majority said neither their gender nor social class bore an impact on their career.

Does your social class have a generally positive or negative impact on your career?Positive impact - 12%Negative impact - 18%No impact - 60%Don't know - 10%

One in four women, however, said their gender had a negative impact on their career whereas 21% of men said their gender had a positive impact on their career.

Does your gender have a generally positive or negative impact on your career?Positive impact - 14%Negative impact - 17%No impact - 59%Don't know - 10%

For more on this story, you can catch up on the latest episode of Sharp End here.

YouGov polled a representative sample of 1,042 Welsh voters, aged 16+, between November 25 - December 1 for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.