A 12-year-old schoolgirl from Cardiff has gone missing police say.

Tegan Rees was last seen at around 6:10pm in Newport on Thursday 8 December.

The child is said to be of a slim build and around 5 ft 1 with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to be wearing a black jacket and Nike Air Force trainers with her hair in a ponytail.

Gwent Police is asking the public's help to locate the missing girl.

Officer want anyone with information on Tegan's whereabouts to to contact them on 101, quoting 2200412727 or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Twitter.