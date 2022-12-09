Two people have been arrested at an ongoing protest in Presteigne.

Dyfed-Powys Police said there is a large police presence at an industrial site and a building has been damaged.

Officers are working to get people down safely from a roof.

In a tweet, the force said: "A large number of police are currently at an industrial site in Presteigne where there is an ongoing protest.

"Damage has been caused to a building, and there are people on the roof. Officers are working to bring them down safely.

"Two people have been arrested."