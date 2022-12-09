Presteigne: Large number of police attend protest as two people arrested at industrial site
Two people have been arrested at an ongoing protest in Presteigne.
Dyfed-Powys Police said there is a large police presence at an industrial site and a building has been damaged.
Officers are working to get people down safely from a roof.
In a tweet, the force said: "A large number of police are currently at an industrial site in Presteigne where there is an ongoing protest.
"Damage has been caused to a building, and there are people on the roof. Officers are working to bring them down safely.
"Two people have been arrested."