King Charles and the Queen Consort have arrived in north Wales to meet with Hollywood stars and Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Charles III and Camilla travelled to Wales on Friday - their second visit to the country since he became King.

The King and the Queen Consort met and chatted with the co-owners as well as both the men’s and women’s players.

As well as visiting the Racecourse Ground they are attending a celebration of Wrexham becoming a city.

The King met with players and coaching staff to find out about developments since Reynolds and McElhenney took over the club. Credit: PA

The visit of the royal couple comes after a new Netflix documentary on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began streaming on Thursday, in which Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan saying the media wanted to “destroy” her.

Hollywood star, and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Rob McElhenney, arrived at the Racecourse Ground ahead of the King's arrival.

Their Majesties met with players to hear about the redevelopment of the club after Reynolds and McElhenney's takeover in late 2020.

When Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC they said they wanted to return the club to the English Football League.

As well as that they want to increase attendances in an improved stadium, while seeking to make a positive difference to the wider community.

Earlier this week McElhenney promised to match the donations raised by a north Wales hotel to help out a local food bank in the area.

The vow came in response to a tweet posted by Wayne Jones, who owns the Turf Hotel, which read: "Sadly we will not be opening this year to feed the homeless.

"However I will be donating my entire weeks profits from Monday December 19th to December 24th to Wrexham food bank and other local charities.

"Anyone wishing to donate and help is very welcome to. Times seem bleak at the moment so it's vital we all stick together and do what we can."

Responding to the tweet, McElhenney promised: "And we’ll double it. Drink up everyone!"

A documentary charting the story of Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership of the club has been shown on Amazon Prime.

