Welsh family decorates home with more than 7000 Christmas lights

A family of six has brought Christmas cheer to a Welsh town by lighting up their house from top to bottom.

The Newburys have covered their entire house and front garden in Barry with Christmas decorations - including a huge tree with more than 7000 lights and a snow machine - to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.

"We've always wanted to thank the Wales Air Ambulance because when my 14-year-old was ten days old he stopped breathing and they airlifted him to the Heath hospital [University Hospital of Wales]," said mum Natalie, 38.

Credit: Media Wales

There is a donation box at the front door which is emptied every night.

It's not the first time the family have raised money in this way.

Previously they have raised money for the Cardiff & Vale Health charity and the NHS.

Pictured (L-R): Natalie, Rebekah, Lexie, Liam, and Pierre. Credit: Media Wales

But this year's display is their biggest yet - and the most popular, with £365.57 donated so far by visitors in just over two weeks.

Natalie said the lights were not just about raising the money for charity. "It's the smiles on people's faces - not just the children, the adults as well. It really cheers people up and that makes us feel good as well. So it's win-win," she said.

Credit: Media Wales

The lights have been switched on every day since November 19 and will be turned off on January 5 - the traditional 12th day of Christmas. Asked how many lights there are, Natalie laughed: "I know there is over 7000 on the Christmas tree but otherwise, I don't know. I wouldn't want to add it up."

It took the whole family's effort to put up the striking display, with Natalie's husband Pierre, 45, and their four children Shaun, 20, Rebekah, 15, Liam, 14 and eight-year-old Lexie each playing their part. "It took us three weeks, but we weren't doing it every single day for hours and hours. We did it bit by bit," said Natalie.