Snow and ice have swept across parts of Wales causing driving distruption, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

Forecasters say some areas of Wales will see more snow on Sunday, with a small chance that rural communities could be cut off.

They also said the cold snap is expected to stay through next week, with overnight frosts and daytime temperatures dipping below freezing.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Wales, as well Scotland and south-western England until 12pm on Sunday.

There have been reports of road collisions across Wales caused by the weather conditions.

Police have said there's been several incidents along the M4 between Junctions 35 and 39

Motorists are being advised to "plan ahead, slow down and drive to the conditions" with snowfall across roads in north Wales.

Ellie Wilson, Met Office meteorologist, said: "It's looking to stay quite chilly through next week with frost overnight and some cold temperatures in the day as well.

"Today's been a bit more snow than we were originally thinking," she added.

The forecaster also said the risk of ice over the next couple of days will be highest in coastal areas where showers fall as rain and then freeze.

On how long the cold snap will last, Ms Wilson said: "We're expecting it to last at least through next week.

"There's a chance that temperatures could fluctuate a little bit but we're not expecting them to become much milder than we've seen recently with overnight frost expected until at least next Friday, even into the weekend."

The Met office has promised very cold overnight temperatures on Sunday, with mercury dropping well below freezing again.