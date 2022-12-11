Two dead after devastating house fire in St Dogmaels

Two people have died after a devastating house fire at St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire.

Emergency services were called to the fire in the early hours of this morning.

Police say damage was extensive and it's not believed there was anyone else in the property.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated during the blaze and those living nearest will not be allowed to return home until fire officers are certain it is safe.

An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire, with Mid and West Wales Fire and rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators expecting to be at the house for several more hours.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoamn said: "Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.

"We would like to thank members of the community and local businesses for the support they have offered throughout the incident."