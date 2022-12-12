A body has been discovered in a south Wales woodland following an appeal for a missing man.

Police confirmed the body was found in Marl Park near Channel View Road in Grangetown, Cardiff on Sunday 11 December.

In a statement, South Wales Police said whilst formal identification had not taken place yet, the family of missing man Dean McGhan had been informed.

The 36-year-old was last seen on Clive Street at around 4pm on Thursday 17 November.

Police added: "There are no suspicious circumstances.

"Enquiries will continue on behalf HM Coroner. Thank you to those who shared our missing person appeals. Our thoughts are with Dean’s family and friends."