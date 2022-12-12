Play Brightcove video

Co-founder of ADHD UK, Henry Shelford talks to Mared about the impact waiting for an official diagnosis can have on people

A young woman with ADHD has described how “overwhelming” it can be living with the condition.

Mared Parry was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - a condition which affects people’s behaviour two years ago at the age of 24.

People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.

Mared, a presenter, journalist and social media influencer, has explored what it means to live with ADHD in an attempt to break down the myths about the condition in a new programme for ITV Wales.

Mared says she wishes she received more support through an earlier diagnosis

She told the programme she has struggled with her mental health living with the condition and wishes she received a diagnosis when she was a lot younger.

Around 5% of children are believed to have ADHD and 3.4% of adults, according to ADHD UK - which is a total estimate of around 2.6 million people.

It comes as exclusive figures show some adults in Wales have to wait up to three years to be assessed.

According to the charity ADHD UK, this period is much longer than in England, where the waiting time can be around six months.

Three times The rate men are diagnosed with ADHD over women

The situation can be even worse for women, who have a much lower diagnosis rate than men. On average, men are three times more likely to be diagnosed.

Mared explained in the documentary that she has suffered with her mental health as a result of the condition.

"I often have small breakdowns, I end up crying and having tantrums" she said.

"I understand how difficult, how overwhelming it is to live with ADHD...many more people need to understand that, because it's not all sunshine and roses, hyperactivity and being bubbly, there's a lot more to it.”

Mared tried from the age of 16 to get a diagnosis

Mared said her mother struggled to get help when she was a child, and wishes she got a diagnosis from an earlier age.

"I'm just really angry because my mam suspected something, there's something just not, you know, 100%.

"And when she got me referred to child psychologists who did loads of tests and they came back saying, 'There's nothing going on there, there's nothing, she's just been molly coddled by you'.

"It's really annoying knowing that now. We expected to get some kind of diagnosis since I was 16 and to get it when I was 24, and for them to say, 'Yes' I had it after all these people told me nothing, it's annoying more than anything.

"I wish I could have caught this a lot younger so I could get more help".

Mared says she struggles with "tantrums" and crying as a result of her ADHD

The neurodevelopmental condition can also affect learning, self-control, emotions, and memory.

There are three main types of ADHD - hyperactive, inattentive, and combined.

In the documentary, co-founder of ADHD UK, Henry Shelford said "there is a huge problem around the diagnosis of ADHD".

"There’s a huge perception that someone with ADHD has hyperactivity, and that’s absolutely not true, and it is more not true for women and girls" explained Henry.

He said: “Some of the stories, what’s happened to people with ADHD in Wales we find shocking”.

"One in 10 men or boys with ADHD at some point trying to take their own life, one in 4 women or girls with ADHD at some point trying to take their own life."

In order to receive a diagnosis from the NHS, individuals must be referred by their GP. An assessment will then be carried out by a psychiatrist to obtain a formal diagnosis.

That NHS doctors do not have the right to refer people privately in Wales, which is the system that exists in England.

GP Dr Llinos Roberts said that the "situation is different across Wales, and each health board deals with ADHD assessments completely differently."

Dr Roberts works for Hywel Dda health board which has over 1,700 adults waiting for assessments and over 800 of them have been waiting for over a year.

She blamed the lack of available resources.

Llinos said "[the] referral from the family doctor happens, but there is not enough support within this specialist area to deal with the demand."

The doctor also noted the difference between male and female diagnosis rates: “There is inequality here, and that needs to be tackled, why aren't more women getting the diagnosis at the time they should be getting the diagnosis.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said:

“We are working with people with neurodevelopmental conditions, including ADHD, their families and professionals to make long-term improvements to neurodivergence services across Wales.

“We have committed an additional £12m over three years to improve services while strengthening support for families and carers who are waiting for an assessment.”

The documentary 'Moodswings, Meds and Mared' is on YouTube Hansh at 8pm tonight.