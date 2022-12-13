Police are appealing for a man who jumped on top of a baby in a pram in north Wales.

The "odd" and "very worrying" incident happened while a woman pushed her young child down Fairy Road in Wrexham at around 11.30am on Saturday 10 December.

The man, who was described as "acting as though intoxicated", ran towards the woman before jumping on the baby - the child was left unharmed.

A North Wales Police spokesperson explained: "We had a very worrying/odd incident where a mother was walking with a young baby in a pram. She states an unknown male has run towards her, he was acting as though intoxicated and has then jumped onto the pram on top of the baby.

"A member of the public has removed him and the lady checked the child who was unharmed, but the pram damaged. Did you see anything?"

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the police quoting reference number B185120.