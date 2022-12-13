Police are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff.

Officers were called to the scene in the early hours of Monday morning and cordoned off a lane which runs parallel with Hamilton Street and Talbot Street.

A spokesperson for the force said:

"South Wales Police is investigating a serious sexual assault which was reported during the early hours of Monday morning.

"A lane running parallel with Hamilton Street and Talbot Street in Pontcanna, Cardff, has been cordoned off and inquiries are ongoing."