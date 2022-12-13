A coroner has concluded a 90-year-old farmer who was found dead in a slurry pit the day he changed his will, died by suicide.

John Charles Barnett was found submerged in a slurry pit at his home on the Welsh border at Hully Farm, Shropshire, on January 2, 2020.

Coroner John Gittins for North Wales, East and Central recorded his cause of death as immersion in slurry and concluded a verdict of suicide.

The retired farmer's mobility scooter was found by his employee Nigel Byrne, at the edge of the manure pit at Mr Barnett's farm in Whitchurch.

Mr Barnett changed his will on the day of his death, reducing the amount his employee of 32 years, Mr Byrne, would receive.

Mr Byrne's inheritance was reduced from an estimated £2m worth of farm assets to just £20,000 cash, and Mr Barnett's family have since claimed he was unlawfully killed.

At the inquest opening in October 2022, Mr Gittins found "unlawful killing" a possibility. However, as the inquest into Mr Barnett's death continued in Ruthin on December 12, he said he "could not find any evidence to conclude any violence or acts of force undertaken against Mr Barnett", and then ruled out a conclusion of unlawful killing.

During the inquest on December 12, long-term employee Mr Byrne denied any involvement in his death.

Mr Byrne told the hearing that Mr Barnett was "like a second dad" to him and tearfully recalled the moment he found his mobility scooter near the pit which his body was later recovered from.

The daughter of Mr Barnett, Jennifer Parry-Jones, told the hearing that she believed her father had been unlawfully killed. Questioned about who she believed to be responsible, Mrs Parry-Jones said: "I don't want to think it but there was only one person there, Nigel Byrne."

Mrs Parry-Jones claimed her father had told her that Mr Byrne had warned him against changing his will months before his death.

Mr Byrne got the chance to give evidence at the resumed inquest at Ruthin County Hall. Asked whether he harmed Mr Barnett in any way, he replied: "No I certainly have not."

He told the court: "Amazingly we never actually argued, always banter between us back and to. He was like a second dad to me."Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Jonathan Medcalf said that, while there was some bruising, "there were no overtly suspicious injuries identified such as to suggest a violent assault or potential dragging of the body".

After more than 40 minutes of deliberation, Mr Gittins returned to deliver his conclusion. He told the hearing there was no evidence that Mr Byrne, Mr Barnett's family, or any other third party had played a part in the death of John Charles Barnett.

He said he found the time window provided by Mr Byrne and the police's investigation to be "entirely credible" and that Mr Byrne had driven round, where he saw Charlie's mobility scooter in an area off the track, on the lagoon.

Mr Gittins ruled, that on the balance of probabilities, Mr Barnett died by suicide.He told the hearing: "I am satisfied that this was a deliberate act on his part and I am further satisfied that he did so with the intention of bringing his life to an end. For that reason I am recording a conclusion of suicide."