As temperatures drop, special measures have kicked in at a zoo in Conwy in an effort to keep the animals safe and warm.

Keepers at the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay have been feeding chimps cooked potatoes and providing warm juice for the Macaws to ensure they don't get too cold.

Snow and ice swept across parts of Wales over the weekend following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

The chimps at the Welsh Mountain Zoo are chomping on warm cooked potatoes. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Animal Collections Manager, Peter Litherland said: “We’re constantly monitoring our animals’ behaviours and at times such as this when the weather shifts, we look at how they respond and assess where needs may change. We have developed cold weather measures that are species specific, whilst taking into account their natural habitats.

“With extra heating, bedding and some special treats, we’ll ensure they stay safe and warm whilst this cold weather continues to bite.”

The Welsh Mountain Zoo, which looks after over 100 species, first opened in 1963 and was recognised in 2008 as the National Zoo of Wales.