A woman dragged an 82-year-old to the floor as she tried to steal her handbag, a court has heard.

Gemma Kelshaw, 40, attacked the pensioner at a bus stop during daylight, leaving the victim afraid to go out alone, unable to to meet friends at the local social club or catch the bus.

The incident occurred on the morning of October 7 at a bus stop on Hollett Road in Treboeth, Swansea.

Upon sentencing at Swansea Crown Court, the judge said the attack had a "catastrophic" impact on the victim and that there was "no doubt" Kelshaw should be considered a "dangerous offender"

Prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton explained how Kelshaw approached the 82-year-old woman and demanded her handbag. She soon became "agitated" when the pensioner refused and repeatedly demanded the bag.

The court heard the defendant then grabbed the handles of the bag and began pulling it, causing the victim to fall to the pavement and get dragged into the road. As the pensioner screamed for help, Kelshaw continued to demand the bag with her face just inches from the victim's.

The judge described the incident as a "vicious" attack on a highly vulnerable woman . Credit: Media Wales

Despite being unable to free the pensioner's grip, Kelshaw reached inside the bag and grabbed a purse before running away.

The court heard how the shaken and injured victim was initially unable to get to her feet, but eventually made her way to a nearby friend's house for help.

In her statement to the police, the pensioner described her attacker as wearing a distinctive mustard-coloured coat. Just before 4pm the same day, a detective sergeant in an unmarked car saw a woman matching the description and detained her.

The stolen purse contained a small amount of cash, bank cards, keys, and photographs of the victim's grandson.

In an impact statement which was read to court, the pensioner said the woman who attacked her had "robbed" her of her freedom, and said when she does venture out now, she was always anxious and was looking over her shoulder.

Kelshaw, of Tudor Road, Treboeth, Swansea, had previously pleaded guilty to robbery but refused to leave her prison cell for the hearing. The defendant holds a number of previous convictions including for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted robbery - when she had tried to steal a phone from a 16-year-old girl - assaulting a prison officer, as well as batteries and common assaults on staff who have caught her shoplifting.

Defending Kelshaw, Andrew Evans said the defendant has a drug addiction at the time of the incident and added she was upset when she learned her victim was older than she though and in her 80s.

Judge Paul Thomas KC said Kelshaw had carried out a "vicious" attack on a highly vulnerable woman and rejected the argument that she did not know her victim was much older.

He added that while the monetary value of the items stolen had not been great, the impact of the robbery on the victim was "catastrophic" and "nothing short of life-changing". The judge said he was satisfied Kelshaw could properly be considered a "dangerous offender" in the meaning of the legislation.

Kelshaw was given an extended six-year sentence including four years in prison followed by a two-year licence period. A guilty plea meant a reduction of one-third. Kelshaw must serve two-thirds of the four years in custody before she can apply for parole.