The families of two people who died in a house fire in Pembrokeshire have paid tribute to the "devoted" couple who were together for 35 years.

David and Margaret Edwards, aged 60 and 55 respectively, died in the fire in Church Lane, St Dogmaels, in the early hours of Sunday, 11 December.

In a joint statement issued by their families, they said: “We are distraught by our loss of Margaret and David Edwards, who were devoted to each other, having been together for 35 years and were well known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time, it has meant so much to both families.

Police said damage to the property was extensive.

“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing an to investigate the cause of the fire.

On Monday, police said the cause of the blaze remained "unexplained".

A number of people who were evacuated from nearby properties as a result of the fire have since been able to return to their homes.