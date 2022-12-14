Police say a fourth person has been arrested after a dog attack left an 83-year-old woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gwent Police were called to an address in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly at around 3:15pm on Saturday, 3 December, following reports of a dog attack.

An 83-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains, and a 55-year-old man was hospitalised with minor injuries.

The dog, described by police as a "large black XL Bully cross cane corso breed", was seized by officers and destroyed.

Three men, aged 20, 25 and 31, and a 28-year-old woman - all from the Caerphilly area - have now been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. All four have been released under conditional bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said in a statement: “Officers will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us.

"Alternatively, please call us on 101, quoting log reference 2200407170. You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."