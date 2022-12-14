Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales journalist Brad Williams

A homeless charity in Swansea has made an urgent plea for donations as they hope to deliver parcels full of essential items before Christmas.

The charity, Crisis, said around 150 boxes of goods are donated to homeless people in Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot every year.

But this year at the Skylight Centre, demand for those donations has gone up, whilst people are giving less due to the cost of living crisis.

They have already received some boxes full with items such as tea, coffee, toiletries and warm clothing from local schools and businesses.

The team told ITV News that they have until Friday to get the donations they desperately need, such as hats, gloves, scarfs, thermal jackets and toiletries.

Deliveries are planned to start next week, so the deadline for handing in donations is this coming Friday (December 16).

Doors are open at the centre throughout the year to those who find themselves homeless, but the team are particularly busy at this time of year.

The team also offer activities and advice at the centre.

They hope to spread some festive cheer to those in need this Christmas.

At the centre, cooking classes are held along-with advice and well-being surgeries.

Ashella Lewis, Director of Skylight Centre said: "I think every charity's finding it difficult this Christmas with donations, whether that be money or physical donations."

'Cost of living is biting hard'

Ms Lewis continued: "We have seen that we're not getting as much as we normally do.

"If people can do collections of basic food items or clothing, coats, gloves, scarfs, hats, things like that, would be great."

Ashella Lewis and Debbie Thomas told ITV News the cost of living is making things even harder for people who are homeless.

Meanwhile, Debbie Thomas, Head of Policy and Communications at Crisis Wales told ITV News that these are "really difficult times" and the cost of living is "biting hard."

Ms Thomas said the charity, Crisis, conducted a recent UK-wide survey and one in four of the respondents said "they worry most days about how they're going to cover their housing costs."