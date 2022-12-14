A man has been taken to hospital following an incident on a major road in Cardiff this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious man in Albany Road, in the Roath area of Cardiff, at 7:20am on Wednesday (December 14).

Police say the man has since been taken to the University Hospital of Wales and sections of the road remain closed while investigations continue.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Shortly before 7.40am today emergency services responded to a report of an unconscious male in Albany Road.

"He has been taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales and enquires are continuing. Sections of the road remain closed."

Cardiff Bus said that a number of bus routes have been diverted as a result.

Routes 28/28A, 52 and 57/58 towards the City Centre are diverting after Wellfield Rd via Albany Road and Newport Road, while routes from the city centre are not diverted but may be delayed.

Earlier this morning, South Wales Police said: "Albany Road is currently closed at the junction with Connaught Road and also at the junction with Claude Road due to an incident.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in surrounding areas."