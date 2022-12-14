The bodies of two men have been discovered at a property in south Wales as police confirm an investigation has been launched.

The two men were found at a house on Trewyddfa Road, Morriston, Swansea on Saturday afternoon (December 10).

South Wales Police said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained" and confirmed the two men were in their 60s.

A police spokesman said: "While postmortems are yet to be carried out the deaths are not considered to be suspicious.

"Family members are being supported by police officers", he added.