Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 23-year-old and dumping his body in Cardiff.

Tomasz Waga was beaten to death by Josif Nushi, and Mihal Dhana, after he tried to steal drugs from a house in January 2021.

The pair, who denied murder were found guilty on December 14, following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

Josif Nushi (left), and Mihal Dhana (right), have been found guilty of murdering Tomasz Waga. Credit: Media Wales

The court heard that last January, Tomasz Waga made the journey from London to Cardiff with another man, Carl Davies. The plan was to break into a cannabis factory worth £120,000 on Newport Road.

An organised crime gang responsible for the factory "descended" on the scene just after 10.30pm and attacked the pair.

The jury were told that Mr Waga was beaten with various weapons including a baseball bat and half a house brick before being dragged out of the house and thrown into a car.

He suffered 25 injuries to his head and mouth and severe bruising and swelling to the rest of his body.

Waga planned to break into a cannabis factory at 319 Newport Road with plants worth £120,000. Credit: Media Wales

After his death, he was dumped on Westville Road and found by a passer-by on the same evening.

Following the killing, three of the attackers fled to Albania but were eventually extradited back to the UK before standing trial.

On Wednesday, (December 14) members of the gang Josif Nushi, 27, and Mihal Dhana, 29, were found guilty of Mr Waga's murder.

Gardener Hysland Aliaj, 31, who discovered Mr Waga at the cannabis factory, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Greg Bull KC, told the court how since 2020, the organised criminal gang of Albanian nationals had established a profitable and successful enterprise.

He said: "Members of the gang were prepared to protect it, if necessary, at all costs."

Nushi and Dhana, were found guilty of wounding with intent, in respect to Carl Davies while Aliaj was found guilty of unlawful wounding.

Two other defendants, Gledis Mehalla and Mario Qatoand, had previously been cleared of murder.

The three defendants were remanded in custody to appear for their sentencing on January 10 next year.