Nicole Lea describes her experience on ITV's Good Morning Britain

A granddaughter has said she was "in a position of despair" when she was told there were no ambulances available to help her injured grandad.

Nicole Lea had to drive 89-year-old Melvyn Ryan to hospital strapped to a plank of wood after he fell at his home, suffering a broken shoulder and a head injury.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the 27-year-old firefighter told the ITV show that she's "lucky [her grandad] is a strong man".

Nicole Lea told GMB that her grandad dealt with everything perfectly. Credit: Media Wales

Ms Lea described arriving at her grandad's home in Cwmbran, where he was lying on the floor injured having alerted her via his emergency lifeline button.

After calling 999 for an ambulance, Ms Lea was told none were available and that no one would be coming to help.

Ms Lea told GMB: "Me, my mother, and my partner, came up with an idea of putting him on a plank of wood and using my partner's van to transport him there flat, so that we didn't cause any more damage to his hip.

"We found as many pieces of wood as we could, made sure that we had a secure base to put him on, and put him in the back of the van and got him straight up to the hospital as soon as we could."

Ms Lea, who has been Melvyn's carer since his wife died in 2020, said that she's lucky he's a strong man.

She told Kate Garraway her grandad really helped the situation because he didn't panic and dealt with everything perfectly.

Kate Garraway asked Ms Lea how her experience makes her feel about potential ambulance and nurse strikes taking place across Wales and England.

Ms Lea said: "It's a difficult one really. In order for changes to be made, I do agree, they need to be heard.

"Their way of making sure that they have that voice is to strike and I honestly don't see how that's a bad thing. If it has got to this stage where it's necessary, then I'm all for it," she continued.

Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "We are sorry to hear about Mr Ryan’s experience, it is certainly below the level of service that we aim to offer.

"We appreciate why this would be upsetting for both Mr Ryan and his family, as it is for us and our people as well."