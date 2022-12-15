A dog charity’s campaign to end greyhound racing has won the support of Senedd Members, as calls grow for Wales to take the lead over other countries in the UK.

The Hope Rescue charity gained 35,101 signatures in their petition to the Welsh parliament as part of a growing movement calling for a UK-wide ban of the sport.

It's believed to be the most signed petition ever in Wales.

In a report published on Thursday (December 15), the majority of the Senedd’s Petitions Committee supported a phased ban of greyhound racing and proposed four further recommendations for the Welsh Government.

The Committee agreed that the improvement of welfare should be a priority for the entire life of animals - including puppies, racers and dogs in retirement. It also argued this would improve conditions for dogs bred in Wales for racing, as well as those traveling across the country to compete.

The outright ban was supported by four out of five Committee Members.

Wales is one of 10 countries in the world where commercial greyhound racing still exists legally. Credit: PA

Committee Chair, Jack Sargeant MS said: "Our number one priority has been the wellbeing of greyhounds and that was always our first reference point as we explored the issues raised by Hope Rescue in their petition. We are very grateful to everyone who contributed to our work and in particular to the petitioners who worked to get such a large number of signatures.

"While one Member could not support a ban, we are all agreed that the Welsh Government should consider all options when consulting on future arrangements, to ensure that the welfare of greyhounds is paramount – at all stages of their lives."

Senior Head of Operations at Hope Rescue, Vanessa Waddon, explained what the move would mean: "We have witnessed first-hand just how dangerous greyhound racing is, with dogs routinely injured or even killed. The industry also deliberately creates thousands of surplus dogs once they finish racing and expect animal welfare organisations to rescue their “wastage”.

"The Petitions Committee reports sends a clear message to Welsh Government – and the greyhound racing industry – that it’s time to cut the chase and phase out greyhound racing in Wales."

Wales is one of 10 countries in the world where commercial greyhound racing still exists legally.

There is only one greyhound racing track which currently operates in Wales - The Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – with races once a week. Manager at the track, Malcolm Tams, has worked in the industry for 50 years and says the animals are treated fairly and that the sector has improved over time.

He argued that if the track was forced to close, it will affect the area because it is local attraction that brings money in and that they also take the burden off charities as a rehoming centre for greyhounds.

Echoing the stance of Hope Rescue, Tim Doyle CEO Greyhound Rescue Wales explained: "With almost 30 years' experience of dealing with the issues caused by greyhound racing, Greyhound Rescue Wales are delighted to see this decision from the Petitions Committee.

"This cruel and outdated industry has no place in a modern Wales, and a modern Wales should play no part in an industry that results in the premature deaths of far too many dogs every year. This decision sends a clear message that the welfare of these beautiful animals must not come second to the interests of a very small minority who wish to exploit them for financial gain."

The Senedd Petition calling for a ban on greyhound racing in Wales reached a total of 35,101 signatures from across the globe - 18,707 of these were from Wales.