With days of freezing cold weather and temperatures set to continue to fall, many households are resorting to switching on their heating.

However, this is a difficult decision for many, with the rise in energy prices meaning many will struggle to keep their houses warm this winter.

Snow and ice has swept across parts of Wales this week, wit h overnight frosts and daytime temperatures dipping below freezing.

But for those concerned about the cost implications of heating their homes, the government have introduced the DWP cold weather payment to help low income households.

What is DWP cold weather payment?

The scheme grants £25 to people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on low incomes every time the weather in their area is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days.

DWP cold weather payment runs from 1 November until 31 March 2023.

Who is eligible to receive the £25 payment?

The scheme is calculated based on weather stations - it doesn't make a difference whether the temperature is actually below zero exactly where you live, it only counts if the station which measures your area records, or is forecast for, a continuous below-zero temperature for seven days.

You can use the official postcode checker to see if you're due a payment in your area.

If the weather meets the requirements, the payment will be made to anyone registered with the Department for Work and Pensions to receive:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Is there any other help available with heating bills?