Human remains have been found near an airport as police confirm the death is being treated as "unexplained".

The mystery body parts were found by walkers next to Swansea Airport on land known as Fairwood Common on 3 December.

The scene was cordoned off by police following the discovery and an investigation launched.

South Wales Police confirmed the death is being treated as "unexplained" and are in the process of identifying the individual.

Swansea airport is located six miles from the city centre. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Gareth Jones explained: “South Wales Police received a report around 12.50pm on Saturday 3rd December that human remains had been found on land near to Swansea Airport.

“We are currently in the process of identifying the individual and at this stage are treating the death as unexplained.”

The airport is located six miles from Swansea city centre and is mainly used for private aircraft and helicopters.

