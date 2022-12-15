The mother of a teenager who was killed by a stranger has spoken of the "overwhelming grief" of living without her a year on from her death.

Anna Sullivan recalled how she walked past her daughter's killer moments after he murdered her following a night out.

Eighteen-year-old Lily Sullivan was out in Pembroke on 17 December 2021 when Lewis Haines strangled her because she refused to have sex with him.

Lily Sullivan was on a night-out with her friends in Pembroke the night she was killed. Credit: Media Wales

Chilling CCTV footage captured the last moments of Ms Sullivan's life - as Haines led the unknowing teenager to her death.

Anna Sullivan had arranged to pick her daughter up from a night out at 2am and was waiting at a nearby petrol station when Lily failed to arrive. In her first interview since Lily's death, Anna revisited her memories of the "awful" night.

[I] caught a glimpse of someone walking behind me. I thought, 'That's probably her now.' But it was him. He looked at me right in the eye and seemed so abnormally blasé. Anna Sullivan, Lily's mother

"I was always the taxi. I was parked at the Green Garage but Lily didn't arrive at 2am. We spoke on the phone and she was saying, 'I'll be five minutes, I'm nearly there,'" Anna recalls.

"Then I heard the phone go click and hit the floor. I thought she had hung up."

In a panic, Anna began to drive around the area but didn't see anyone. After a while, she finally saw someone walking up behind her.

"[I] caught a glimpse of someone walking behind me. I thought, 'That's probably her now.' But it was him. He looked at me right in the eye and seemed so abnormally blasé", Anna said.

"Straight away I knew something was wrong. As soon as he thought I couldn't see him, he started shaking his head and holding his head in his hands. I followed him in my car and I was going to ask if he'd seen anyone, but he ran off into the woods," Anna said.

Father Lewis Haines, 31, had walked past Anna minutes before dumping his daughter's body in the secluded Mill Pond reservoir.

Mrs Sullivan remembers the "awful" hours following her disappearance.

"I had never prayed but that day I begged God, 'Please don't let it be her.' I'd never knowingly hurt anybody in my life, and I'd lost 14 children before I lost Lily. It felt like I'd been given a gift and it had been taken away," she said.

Lewis Haines was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and four months. Credit: Media Wales

As the first anniversary of Lily's murder nears, her mother paid tribute to her kindness.

"Everybody loved her," said Anna, a 46-year-old horse-riding instructor. "She was always the one that if someone was being left out a bit, she would make a point of involving them. She wanted to see the best in people."

Anna had thought she would never be a mother, suffering 14 miscarriages before Lily's birth. She described Lily as her "solace" and they always had a "special bond."

Around a month before her murder, Anna had returned home from horse-riding and felt a niggling pain which turned out to be a heart attack.

Anna did not realise what was happening and protested that there was no need to call an ambulance, but Lily insisted, and in turn saved her mother's life.

A talented painter, it was Lily's dream to become a tattoo artist.

"She hadn't long had her first proper tattoo," said Anna. "It's a spider in the middle of her chest with ivy leaves going over her shoulders.

"Lily drew the design and gave it to the artist. When I lost her, I had exactly the same tattoo done and the artist said she won't give it to anyone else."

One of Lily's paintings, her mother described her as a talented artist. Credit: Media Wales

Lily's killer, Lewis Haines, was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and four months but Mrs Sullivan said this was not enough.

She said: "My lawyer advised that if [Haines] had raped her it would have gone to the full 30 years, but because he didn't he got less time.

"It felt like salt in the wound. Because she fought him she paid for her life. So what are we going to tell young girls? Let them do whatever they want because if you don't they may well kill you?"

Lily and her mother enjoyed a "special bond" after Anna suffered multiple miscarriages Credit: Media Wales

The mum has at times felt "overwhelmed" by the grief of losing Lily and has experienced panic attacks.

"I just can't bear to get rid of anything. Lily had a gaming computer built specially which arrived a week after she was murdered. It's still in a box in her bedroom."

"You get to a point where you think, 'How can life go back to normal?' At the moment I still can't really visit any memories because I just break straight away. It's too painful," she said.

A gathering to mark the first anniversary of Lily's death will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday at Freshwater East beach, which was one of her favourite places.

"Anyone that wants to attend is welcome," said Anna. "She used to have beach parties there in the summer and a big gang of them would go down. It means a lot to her friends."