A man who was banned from driving caused a head-on collision while twice over the legal limit for cannabis has been jailed.

The fact nobody died in the crash was described by police as "sheer luck" after the passengers and driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gavin Andrew Evans, from Treuddyn, held no driving licence or insurance at the time of the crash in October 2020 which saw him collide with an oncoming vehicle as he attempted to overtake on a stretch of road.

He was driving a Vauxhall Cavalier whilst over twice the legal limit for cannabis, when it collided with a Vauxhall Agila on the B5430 between Rhydtalog and The Moors Inn crossroads.

Gavin Evans had two other passengers in his car during the crash Credit: North Wales Police

Evans had two passengers in his car as he drove towards Gwynfryn colliding with the Agila which was going in the opposite direction.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Mold, sustained a "catalogue of serious injuries" and was rushed to hospital in Stoke in a critical condition.

Both passengers of the Cavalier, including Evans, also sustained significant life-threatening injuries and spent several weeks in hospital.

Evans was described as having "no consideration" for others as he drove dangerously.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court on Thursday where he was sentenced after being found guilty on "overwhelming" evidence.

He was found to have had an "appalling" history of driving convictions with two for dangerous driving and a ninth conviction for driving when banned.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sgt Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said, "It is only by sheer luck that this wasn’t a multiple fatal road traffic collision investigation.

“This case highlights the devastating consequences of such a poor standard of driving and the serious, often life-changing repercussions that this can have on other road users.

"The nature of their injuries will have long-lasting effects on them all. The significant delay in bringing this case to Court was due to the injuries sustained. The case also highlights the benefits of dash cam footage to our investigations.

“Evans is now behind bars facing the consequences of his completely reckless actions.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Evans was also disqualified from driving for six years and nine months.