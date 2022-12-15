A dad-of-four died "doing what he loved" while paragliding in the French Alps, an inquest has heard.

Martin Andrew Dyer, of Rhyd y Byll in Rhewl near Ruthin, was an experienced paraglider who often flew from Moel Famau - a popular paragliding spot in the area.

His daughter, Beth, told the Coroners' Court how her father "started to dream of bigger and better things" as his attention turned to the French Alps.

Despite the trip being cancelled during the pandemic, he was finally able to go in July with friend and fellow paraglider Brian Sanders.

The 55-year-old died on July 14 near Annecy in south-eastern France.

Mr Sanders told the inquest that the conditions on that day were "windy and not ideal for mountain flying".

The pair took off separately and Mr Sanders said he became worried after he saw pieces of orange fabric matching Mr Dyer's paraglider at the bottom of a prominent rock structure in Talloires-Montmin in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

A Chamonix mountain rescue team attended the scene and Mr Dyer was pronounced dead at 6.15pm.

During the inquest at Ruthin County Hall on Wednesday (December 14), a cause of death of multiple injuries was recorded as well as a conclusion of misadventure - a deliberate human act with unintended consequences.

Mr Dyer, a carpenter and former doorman, was a former Ipswich Town footballer and manager at Ruthin Town Reserves and the Llangynhafal Summer League side for many years.

His daughter Beth told the court that the family's "worst fear came true", but that they "cannot hate a sport that brought him so much joy".

Mr Dyer, who also used to run the Corporation pub in Ruthin, had previously told his family: "If I die, at least I die doing what I love."

Mr Dyer's body was repatriated back to the UK which triggered inquest proceedings.

A statement issued on behalf of the family back in July read: "We are all truly heartbroken to have lost our Dad. He was full of life and laughter, and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him.

"He encouraged us in everything we did, and made us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds to. The hole he leaves behind in our lives will be felt by so many, as he was loved by so many.

"He was a very funny man, and was always spreading joy to others. Although our hearts are heavy, the memories we have shared will live on forever."

