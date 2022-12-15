A Welsh MP has said people are 'facing Christmas misery' because parcels sent by the delivery firm Evri are being lost or delayed.

Speaking at a session of questions related to the business of commons, Labour MP Carolyn Harris also hit out at the company more generally, saying it was a "classic case of corporate greed over staff welfare and customer service".

The MP for Swansea East said: "Many people across the UK are facing Christmas misery as online shopping deliveries have been delayed or lost by delivery firm Evri.

"After expressing concerns about this company on social media, I have been inundated with stories of late or lost parcels, no or poor customer service, drivers earning less than the national living wage, drivers' pay being withheld, and pathetic petrol allowance which is insufficient to cover increased fuel charges.

Evri said it is working to provide guidance to customers on delivery times and has thanked everyone for their "patience and understanding." Credit: PA

"A classic case of corporate greed over staff welfare and customer service."

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said she was "really shocked" to hear that from the honourable lady.

"I will immediately ask the Business Secretary to get one of his ministers to look into this, as clearly people are waiting on deliveries, particularly over the Christmas period." She said.

"And the message to companies which want to short-change their workers and short-change their customers is not only will they lose their workforce and lose their customers, but the honourable lady will also give them a spanking on the floor of this House."

A spokesperson for Evri said: "We are disappointed by the comments made today and do not think this is a fair representation of our business.

"All of Evri's employees and self-employed couriers are paid above the national living wage, with the average courier pay in excess of #15 per hour. Evri is committed to good people practices and it was this commitment that led us to be the first parcel company to formally recognise the GMB trade union in respect of our couriers.

"As part of this agreement, we have subsequently introduced holiday pay, the right to guaranteed pay, a pension scheme and parental leave for our couriers."

The company said it has increased fuel supplements during its peak period and that the majority of couriers now receive a fuel supplement of #30 per month on average, in addition to fuel discounts at certain petrol stations.

They added: "We are sorry that some customers are experiencing short, localised delays in receiving their parcels. We are currently delivering more than 3 million parcels a day, however like others in the sector, we are experiencing some delays to service due to record Christmas volumes, Royal Mail strikes, staff shortages and severe weather conditions.

"Our teams across the country are working extremely hard to address any delays and to make sure parcels are delivered before Christmas. We've recruited an additional 5,000 couriers, 150 lorries and 820 trailers to help deliver Christmas."

The company said it is working to provide guidance to customers on delivery times, adding: "We thank everyone for their patience and understanding."