A man who was found unconscious on a busy high street in Cardiff has died.

Emergency services were called to Albany Road following the discovery of an unconscious man in the Roath area of the city on Wednesday morning.

The road was closed at the junction with Connaught Road and also at the junction with Claude Road following the incident.

The 46-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales but later died.

The cause of his death is unexplained, according to Detective Chief Inspector Tom Moore."The 46-year-old was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, but sadly died. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," he said.

"At this stage there are no suspicious circumstances.HM Coroner has been informed and enquiries are continuing.