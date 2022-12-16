Play Brightcove video

A video has emerged of a vessel attempting to break up ice along a Cardiff stretch of river as temperatures plummeted on Friday.

The freezing conditions has seen many lakes and river around Wales ice over, prompting warnings from police.

A frozen water feature in Cardiff Bay Credit: Twitter: djleekee

South Wales Police issued a statement urging people to not walk across or play on frozen water due to the dangers it poses.

It comes after four boys died after falling into a freezing lake in Solihull.

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, and their cousin Thomas Stewart, were pulled from the freezing water at Babbs Mill Lake and taken to hospital on Sunday, December 11.

Almost £50,000 has been raised for the families since the tragedy.

Lee Heard, Charity Director at RLSS UK said, “Firstly, and most importantly, we would like to send our thoughts to the individuals and families involved with the incident which occurred yesterday, 11 December. We know that incidents such as this cause concern in the local community within that area, but also nationally.

“The cold weather we saw at the weekend meant that many bodies of water froze over and created hazardous conditions. We appreciate the temptation to walk across or play on the frozen water but we would like to urge everyone to know what dangers are associated with frozen water.

“Our advice is to never go on to the ice under any circumstances. The ice may appear thicker than it is but please be aware that ice is vulnerable, especially as you move further from the edge. If you were to fall in this can be extremely dangerous due to the cold temperatures of the water and the possibility of currents pushing you under unbroken ice.”

Susan Metcalfe took this picture along the coastpath at Mumbles towards West Cross

Following a week-long cold snap, the Met Office has issued a further yellow warning for rain and sleet as well snow over some hills which will lead to a risk of more ice and travel disruption over the weekend.

Temperatures are due to improve next week.

