Pupils at a high school in north Wales have been told to study from home after rats were discovered in the building.

Ysgol Eirias in Colwyn Bay said online learning will be in place on Friday and Monday following reports of pupils spotting rats in the classroom.

The long-tailed rodents also meant the school's Christmas concert was called off as pest control experts were called in.

It was initially decided by Conwy Council that the building would remain open, but affected classrooms closed while the problem was dealt with. However, later on Thursday, it was announced that pupils had been told to stay home due to "new developments".

A letter from the school on the move to online learning explained: "This is due to new developments learned this afternoon which suggest that isolation may be potentially difficult. Despite very limited additional new activity, the school will take no risks until all the details are firmly established.

"The school will be working with the local authority in order to assess risk and plan appropriate actions."

One worried parent claimed the rats had been seen living in "papier-mâché volcanos" and abandoned toilets at the school.

Head Sarah Sutton explained: "The school will be working with the local authority in order to assess risk and plan appropriate actions."

Two species of rat are found in the UK; Rattus Norvegicus are the most common rat - otherwise known as the brown rat - and the other species is Rattus Rattus - often referred to as the black rat or the ship rat - which is much rarer in Britain.