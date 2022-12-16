A teenager killed by her older brother during an argument whispered, "tell Mum I love her" during her final words as he strangled her to death. Matthew Selby attacked his sister Amanda after an argument in a caravan at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, on Saturday July 31 2021.

Amanda Selby, 15, from Tameside in Greater Manchester, died from crush injuries to her neck inflicted by her brother.

The court heard Selby, who appeared via video-link from HMP Berwyn, had autism spectrum disorder with intermittent explosive disorder, which causes "aggressive outbursts," as well as a depressive disorder.Selby, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at an earlier hearing, was handed an extended sentence of 10 years - made up of a five-year custodial term and five years on extended licence.

The court heard that the siblings had been on holiday with their father Anthony when they returned to their caravan after a trip to Rhyl and began arguing. Selby lunged at his sister after she hit him with a plug, causing a "trivial" injury to his bottom lip.Amanda then fell to the floor between two beds in the confined room, and Selby then got on top of her.Jamie Baxter, prosecuting, said their father tried to help but was unable to get between his children.“His son was too strong, his rage too high, and his daughter had nowhere to move,” Baster said.The court heard that, as she lay underneath her brother, Amanda said: “Tell Mum I love her.”Mr Baxter said their father pleaded with his son to get off Amanda, but he did not get up until she had stopped breathing.

Police had been called to the location after reports of a "domestic disturbance".An “emotional” and “upsetting” 999 call showed Mr Selby’s “desperation” as he tried everything he could to move his daughter on to her back or out of the room but was not able to.

Matthew Selby had previously pleaded guilty at Mold Crown Court to the manslaughter of his sister Amanda, 15.

A post-mortem later showed Amanda’s cause of death was asphyxiation.Gordon Cole KC, defending, said he had spoken to Selby’s mother before the hearing.

“This is horrific in the sense that she has, to all intents and purposes, lost two children, but she is very much aware of the issues and difficulties this defendant has and is here to support him,” he said.Sentencing, Judge Rowlands told Selby it was “an extremely unusual and sad case which presents the court this morning with a difficult task”.He said that, although Selby had been diagnosed with autism at 16, his parents suggested there had been little real support from the authorities.He was previously convicted of two offences of battery, against his sister and mother, in 2015 and had previous cautions for violence, the court heard.