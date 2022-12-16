Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales asked people in Cardiff city centre what their thoughts are on the rail strikes

The latest in a series of train strikes is underway, hitting rail services across Wales.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, over failure to resolve an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions, affecting most services across the country.

Marcus Lewis has worked as a Technician at Network Rail for sixteen years. He's taking part in strike action at Wrexham train station today because of 'pay' and 'safety of jobs'.

"We don't really want a strike but with the current situation what it is at the moment, and to keep jobs and a fairer pay, that's why we're doing this", he said.

Members raise signs on the picket line outside Wrexham train station.

Mr Lewis added: "It has been going on a while but we've had different transport Ministers and different Prime Ministers. I think when that gets sorted, our pay will get sorted."

As a result of today's strike action, Mr Lewis said: "There's more cars on the road. But we don't want to see, as you can see we're looking at the train track now, there's no trains running, it shouldn't be like this in 2022. It should have been sorted a long time ago".

Restaurant owner Giovanni Malacrino said he feels frustrated people aren't able to go out and enjoy themselves on what should be the busiest weekend of the year, because of the strikes.

"Sadly because of the strikes, people can't come and enjoy that one moment" He said.

"This is our fourth year now (of disruption) - we've missed the two years because of Covid and last year we closed up early because, you know they told us to close early, and now this year's the first year we could have gone back to making some money to carry us through for all people in hospitality.

"But also more importantly, to give people the experience of being out again and celebrating life again, having a good time and enjoying themselves and meeting their friends that they haven't seen for a long time."

Giovanni Malacrino says he feels 'frustrated' people aren't able to come into the city because of the rail strikes.

Mr Malacrino also said his businesses have lost around 600 reservations because of the strikes.

He said, "We rely on the rugby season and Christmas to put money in the bank ready to pay the bills and get through January, February. So for us, and for other restaurants and bars and hotels, they've got the same situation you know. We need Christmas, we need customers, we need trains."

Steve Montgomery, who chairs the The Rail Delivery Group, said the union "refused to put an 8% pay offer to its members", but that it remains open for talks.

“With the deadline having passed where disruption could be avoided even if strikes were called off, our focus is on giving passengers the maximum possible certainty so they can make their festive plans." He said.

“No-one wanted to see these strikes go ahead, and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

“We continue to urge RMT leaders to put our proposals to their members rather than condemning them to weeks of lost pay either side of Christmas during a cost-of-living crisis.”

Other public sector workers across the UK are also staging strikes in the coming weeks. Yesterday, thousands of Welsh nurses took part in one of the biggest strikes in NHS history yesterday, over pay and working conditions.

What's going on strike and when?

Train strikes:

Friday, 16 December, 2022

Saturday, 17 December, 2022

Saturday, 24 December, 2022

Sunday, 25 December, 2022

Monday, 26 December, 2022 (until 6am Tuesday December 27)

Tuesday, 3 January, 2023

Wednesday, 4 January, 2023

Friday, 6 January, 2023

Saturday, 7 January, 2023

Nurse strikes:

Thursday, 15 December, 2022

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022

Ambulance strikes:

Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Wednesday, 28 December, 2022

Postal strikes:

Friday, 23 December 2022

Saturday, 24 December 2022

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “The RMT has deliberately chosen to try and ruin Christmas for millions of passengers and businesses.

“They’re also intent on inflicting a monumental act of harm on an industry still desperate to recover from post Covid challenges by sabotaging a vital £100m programme of rail upgrades planned for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“The industry will do all it can to keep services running and projects on-track but serious disruption is inevitable given the RMT’s action."

He added: “In talks over the months we have sought to address all the RMT’s concerns by putting a decent pay rise on the table, guaranteeing a job for anyone that wants one, significantly raising base salaries for the lowest paid and offering a new, huge rail travel discount scheme for members, and their families.

“By any reasonable measure, we have put a fair deal on the table.”