Two people have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following an incident at a pub.

South Wales Police received reports of an assault on a man at the Melrose Inn, St Mellons in Cardiff, around 11:20pm on Friday 16 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Miles said: “A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

“Two men, aged 32 and 33, have been arrested and are in police custody."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information is being urged to get in touch with police.