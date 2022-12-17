Road users have been advised to stay home and only travel if their journey is essential due to icy weather.

Dyfed Powys Police said conditions on roads in the area were "extremely treacherous", while South Wales Police said driving conditions were "extremely poor".

More freezing weather is expected overnight and throughout Sunday (18 December) morning across the whole of Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and said there could also be disruption to train services as a result.

Tony Rich from the AA said the main thing drivers need to think about is being "prepared".

He said: "In general advice is be prepared, there's lots of steps you can take.

"Make sure before you even leave the house, you're prepared yourself. So you're wearing the right clothes and in the car you've got thick coats, blankets, a hot flask, some food and make sure your phone is fully charged.

"With regards to your car, make sure you've got plenty of fuel and electric charge if you've got an EV and make sure all your windows are cleared before you set off.

"Check your tyres, oil, coolant level and screen wash. Screen wash is a big problem. People put water in it and think it'll be fine but with the frost that's coming, the water can freeze. With gritters out on the road you go to use your windscreen wipers and you can't see where you're going."

He added that it is expected to be a busy week for the AA with callouts, as people travel ahead of Christmas.

"We're expecting it to be really busy," he said.

"Over the last week and then going into next week we've been running around 20 to 30 per cent over our normal workload.

"With the rail strikes and the other challenges with the weather, we're saying to people if you don't need to travel, don't travel. If you do need to travel and car sharing is an option - do that."

More icy weather is expected overnight on Sunday across Wales. Credit: PA Images

Temperatures are expected to become more mild going into next week.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, advised that the rise in temperature could also cause burst pipes.

He said: “The recent freezing weather has been very disruptive to many people.

“The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions.

“If you’re concerned about the impact of freeze-thaw or the cold weather, we encourage you to get in touch with your water company for further help and advice.”

The Met Office has also issued a warning for rain in parts of south Wales, starting Sunday night and going through to Tuesday morning.