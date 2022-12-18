Officials at a Welsh health board have said they are seeing an increase in elderly people presenting with hypothermia because they are " afraid of the cost of putting their heating on".

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said it believes this is due to a combination of the recent cold weather and the cost of living crisis.

It described these things as having a "major impact" on the health of some elderly and vulnerable people, urging members of the public to check in with older relatives and neighbours.

Hypothermia can happen when a person's body temperature drops below 35°C and elderly people are particularly at risk.

A spokesperson for the health board said: "We are starting to see an increase in elderly people presenting with hypothermia. This is sadly due to the extremely freezing cold temperatures and the cost of living crisis with people afraid of the cost of putting their heating on.

"This difficult combination is now having a major impact on the health of some of the elderly vulnerable people across our communities. We urge everyone to check in on their elderly family, friends and neighbours this Winter."

On its website, Aneurin Bevan Health Board gives advice on how to keep warm and safe, and adds that warm drinks, hot meals and wrapping up are vital.

Guidance on the site says: "We know that this year, it's more difficult to heat your home than ever before, but keeping warm can make a huge difference to keeping you well."If you're not very mobile, are 65 or over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease, you should heat your home to at least 18°C.

On its website, Aneurin Bevan Health Board acknowledges this year it may be more difficult to keep warm, but it is vital for your health. Credit: PA Images

"Everyone should keep their bedroom at 18°C all night if they can, and keep the bedroom window closed."To ensure your heating system is as efficient as possible, get it checked regularly by a qualified professional."If you're under 65, healthy and active, you can safely have your home cooler than 18°C, as long as you're comfortable."

A weather warning for ice was issued across the whole of Wales across Sunday (18 December) morning. Temperatures are expected to turn milder at the start of week leading up to Christmas, with some parts of Wales reaching 10 to 12°C.