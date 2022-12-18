'No plans' for armed forces to drive ambulances during strikes in Wales

The military will not be enlisted to help drive ambulances on Wednesday (21 December) when strikes are due to take place.

The Welsh Government confirmed there were "no plans" to use the army for frontline ambulance services.

Around 10,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales from the GMB, Unison and Unite unions will take part in the industrial action on the 21.

A week later, on the 28 of December, ambulance workers who are members of GMB union will also stage another walkout.

It comes as the UK G overnment announced it is deploying 1,200 troops from the Army, Navy and RAF to fill in for ambulance drivers and border staff during walkouts.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton warned the military is “no substitute” for qualified ambulance staff, while Nathan Holman, from GMB, said bringing in “untrained” personnel would be a “hindrance” rather than a help.

In a statement, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “There are no plans to use military assistance for frontline ambulance services during strike days in Wales.

"Assistance from the Armed Forces has been agreed for logistical support, helping ensure that available ambulance capacity is used to the best effect."

Military personnel have previously been brought in to help drive ambulances in Wales, most recently during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the strike days, the Welsh Ambulance Service has said emergency services will still be available and it is working with "trade union partners, staff and the wider health system" to ensure essential services cans till be delivered.

However there will be disruption and it is likely that only life-threatening incidents will receive an emergency response, while other patients are likely to be asked to make their own way to hospital.

The ambulance service has advised people to plan ahead, stock up on any prescriptions, only call 999 or 111 if there is a genuine need to do so and "look after yourself, friends, neighbours and family".

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff are calling for a larger pay rise than they have currently been offered - arguing that the rate of inflation means the offer currently on the table amounts to a real terms cut.

The Welsh Government announced earlier this year that most NHS staff would be entitled to a pay increase of £1,400, amounting to an uplift of 7.5% for lower paid staff in bands 1-4, and an increase of 4% for staff in bands 6-7.

The Welsh Government has said it is limited by the funding it gets from Westminster, but the UK Government insists Wales has enough funding and will see its budget increase by £1.2 billion over the next two years.