A man has been charged with rape in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff.

The charge relates to an incident in the lane near Talbot Street during the early hours of Monday, December 12.

Luke Spinks, 29, from Ely, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 17 and is remanded in custody.

Spinks is also charged with theft and fraud by false representation. He will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 16.

Detective Inspector James Howe, from South Wales Police, said: “The victim has been updated in relation to this significant development in our investigation and enquiries are on-going.”

South Wales Police say help and support is available for all victims of sexual offences on its website.