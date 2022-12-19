A victim of the Mayhill riots, whose car was set alight and home windows smashed with bricks, was harassed and intimidated by rioters and their families in the months leading up to the sentencing of those involved.Adam Romain and his family were forced to flee their home on Waun-Wen Road in Mayhill, Swansea after a night of senseless violence which saw cars torched and police officers riot and vans attacked on May 20, 2021.

Police made 37 arrests after reviewing social media footage of the carnage captured and shared by the rioters.

The disturbance began after a vigil for a teenage boy spiralled out of control.

Cars were burnt out in the disorder in May last year.

Adam revealed he and his partner tried to return to their home, although it became clear they were still not safe.

"We came back a couple of weeks after the event to pack our things," he told ITV Wales.

"We stayed a couple of nights to see how we felt about staying there. We had a warning from someone who was involved in the riot in the middle of the night, shouting that their cousin was going to jail because of me.

"It’s laughable, as if I put the bricks in their hands to do such things."

Adam and his family were forced to leave Swansea for good, although the delivery driver commuted back into the city after securing a new job this year.

The father-of-two says that's when some of the rioters, who had pleaded guilty and are due to be sentenced on Monday December 19, started following and harassing him.

Mr Romain said: "I’d seen these lads here and there. I wasn’t aware of what these people looked like, so I looked at some articles, what their names were and who was being sentenced.

"I searched for their faces on social media to see if these were the people who had been interacting with me in town. It turns out some of them were, some of them had been lingering around one of my workplaces."

Officers were hit by objects during the evening of May 20 2021.

Adam claims the intimidation and harassment continued for weeks, increasing in severity, until he was shot at with a pellet gun and had glass thrown at him from a residential window while standing outside his workplace.

"I saw one of them pointing a plastic pellet gun through the window. Then you could hear the ‘pok-poks’, little plastic things bouncing nearby. They were shooting in my direction.

"It’s quite shocking really, it’s the main reason we were concerned about staying in Swansea, especially with my partner and the kids.

"I thought bail was given to people who are not a danger to the public and those actions during the riot show they are a definite danger to the public. This recent event shows that they haven't learned any lessons and are still willing to show off and play up to their mates."

26 people aged between 15 and 44 have pleaded guilty to their part in the riot that took place in Mayhill.

18-year-old Kieron Argent of Townhill, Swansea, also pleaded guilty to a count of witness intimidation in relation to Mr Romain.